Colombia avocados see continued strong growth in U.S.

The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) recently announced a 104% increase in total avocado pounds shipped to the U.S. thus far for the 2022-2023 season. This data is provided by the Hass Avocado Board which tracks shipments and sales of Hass avocados from all growing regions.

Avocado production and orchard development in Colombia have rapidly increased in the last two years. In 2021, there were 150 orchards producing just under 6.5 million pounds of avocados. Today, there are 488 orchards across eight states, and production is soaring with nearly 25 million pounds of avocados being produced in the 2023 season so far, a 325% increase since 2021.

The expansion of certified acreage is a major contributor to the increase in volumes and the growth of the industry in general.

William Watson, Managing Director of CAB said, “We’re extremely excited about the growth we have experienced over the last two years and can’t wait to see where we are in the years to come.”

“Our ability to ship directly to the U.S., one of the of the strongest avocado consumption markets in the world, is a great asset to Colombia Avocados suppliers, but also an opportunity for American consumers as they have more supply choices to meet their growing demand.”

Although Colombia has produced and distributed avocados for years, CAB’s alliance with the U.S. market has greatly expanded the company’s infrastructure. The 2022-2023 season is in full swing, and production is higher than ever before.

“The benefits we have seen from the U.S. market are astronomical and we are thrilled that the demand for our avocados continues to rise,” said Ricardo Uribe, chairman of the CAB. “We’re proud to be able to keep up with demand and our efforts to provide high-quality produce year after year remain steadfast.”

Colombia is a global avocado producer and exporter with growing benefits due to the development of more orchards and 27 certified packing houses, along with consistent rainfall annually and worldwide distribution.