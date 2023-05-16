National Mango Board to discuss consumption trends at III Peruvian Mango Digital Forum

Representatives of the National Mango Board (NMB) will once again participate in the III Peruvian Mango Digital Forum, which is to be held online on June 21.

NBM’s executive director, Dr. Manuel Michel, will discuss consumption trends in the U.S. during the forum’s first panel.

Dr. Noris Ledesma, who is a horticulture professor at University of Florida and a consultant for the NMB, will also present at the online event, focusing on new variety development.

This forum is organized by the Agrarian News Agency of Peru and Francisco Seva Rivadulla, International Agri-Food Journalist.

"We are once again participating in this third edition of this digital forum, addressing and explaining the promotion and marketing work that the National Mango Board carries out in the United States. We are very pleased to be able to contribute to this forum," said Michel.

The executive added that "it is very important to hold this type of forum in mango producing countries as important as Peru. It is an honor to collaborate as speakers in initiatives of these characteristics, which are helping to get to know the Peruvian mango industry much better".

The III Peru Mango Digital Forum will start at 4.00 p.m. local time, will be moderated by Fernando Cilóniz Benavides, and has the collaboration of the Universidad Nacional Agraria La Molina of Peru.

This event has been held for three years and has become a reference for the Peruvian mango industry.

Registration is free of charge and can be done here.