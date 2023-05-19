As Peruvian pomegranate exports drop, U.S. prices could rise

As Peruvian pomegranate exports drop, U.S. prices could rise

May 19 , 2023
More News Top Stories
As Peruvian pomegranate exports drop, U.S. prices could rise

Peruvian pomegranate season began with lower-than-normal volumes, with the sector registering a 10% drop in exports to almost 80,000,000 pounds (around 40,000 tons) for 2022-23, Agraria.pe reports.

"At the beginning of the campaign there were good prices for early pomegranate that is supplied with the supply from Arequipa, but now the volumes are leveling product of the fruit of Ica," said Fernando Cillóniz, president of the consulting firm Inform@cción.

However, Cillóniz said that, as of the last two months, volumes have leveled off.

Related articles: Florida orange production could be down 62% in 2023

For May 2023, the executive estimated that at the end of the month the volumes would be similar year-on-year.

Markets for Peruvian pomegranate have complicated since 2022 due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two of the main destinations of this fruit.

Despite this, Cillóniz stressed that other markets such as China and the U.S., which consume large volumes of pomegranate, are offering better prices.

The main destinations for Peruvian pomegranate are the Netherlands, U.S., Russia, UK, Canada, United Arab Emirates, among others.

You might also be interested in


Chilean cherries hit new exports record
Turkish tomato export ban lifted
Peru remains at the forefront of global blueberry exports
High hopes for second half of Chilean table grape season
U.S. fresh fruit exports decreased in 2022, USDA says
Chilean fruit exports down 3% over past five years
Peruvian avocado industry forecasts 13% rise in exports
China has diverse international fruit sources

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands