Washington apple exports down 21.2%

Washington State apple exports this year have declined by 21.2%.

The Washington Apple Commission posted this in its June 2023 newsletter, which used statistics that were effective June 18.

The nation’s leading apple producing state had shipped 18,405,000 cartons to export markets, according to the commission, which is based in Wenatchee, WA. For the same date last year, this count was 23,371,000 cartons.

So far this season, 3,254,000 cartons have been shipped to Canada, and 7,785,000 cartons went to Mexico. Offshore customers have received a total of 7,366,000 cartons of Washington apples. That breaks down to 59.9% of exports are going to Mexico and Canada and 40.1% going offshore.

The commission notes: “It's important to remember that we had a late start to the season and that comparing exports to domestic shipments should be taken with a grain of salt.” So far this year, 23% of the 2022-23 crop volume has been exported.