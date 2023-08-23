California’s Bartlett pear leads exports to Mexico

After several years of late harvests for California pear growers, 2023 brought an early crop and harvesting began early July.

With this, Californian pears are officially in season, with the first shipments arriving in Mexico during mid-August, according to a release by California Pears.

The Bartlett, a favorite of Mexican consumers, led trade with about 80% of overall volume exported.

In fact, this cultivar is the inspiration behind the International California Pear Week annual celebration on Aug. 20.

Bartletts are known for their remarkable transformation as they ripen in three stages, which gives them great versatility.

In the first stage, the skin will have a vibrant green color, and the fruit can be enjoyed firm and crisp. Then, when the yellow color becomes present on the surface of the pear, it indicates that it is still firm, but now with a sweeter flavor.

And finally, in the third stage, when the fruit has turned completely yellow, it becomes softer, sweeter and with a juicy texture.

This unique characteristic of the Bartlett pear allows consumers to choose the perfect moment to enjoy its flavor.

Other popular varieties grown in California include Bosc, Seckel, Comice, Red, Forelle, and Sunsprite.

Experts consider pears to be rich in probiotics, providing 22% of the daily fiber required by our body. Its soluble fibers directly benefit intestinal flora by improving its functioning.

"It is the best ally to promote the inflammation of the intestinal mucosa, strengthening red blood cells due to its high iron content. Thanks to its soluble fiber, it could help in the elimination of cholesterol," says M.D. Ariana Canché, who specializes in clinical nutrition.

Californian pears will be available from August through October.