Political unrest stalling Guatemalan fruit exports

Since last week, Guatemalan fruit exports have been persistently hampered due to protests that are impacting various aspects of the supply chain.

Local news reports have stated that intensified protests have resulted in several road closures throughout the country. This has caused fuel shortages in some regions and greatly hindered logistics and traffic on major highways.

Unfortunately, the chaos has forced many shipping and trucking companies to reconsider and restructure operational strategies until they can secure measures to protect the Guatemalan people and the lives of those operating transit and logistics.

Guatemala exports mangoes and berries (blackberries are the most exported, with raspberries, strawberries and blueberries also produced in smaller volumes).

Limes and lemons, papaya, melon, watermelon, pineapple, avocado, rambutan, mangosteen, banana and plantain are also in the country’s export mix.

The U.S. and the EU are the main destinations for Guatemalan exports, accounting for 75% and 25% of shipments, respectively.