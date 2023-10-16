Political unrest stalling Guatemalan fruit exports

Political unrest stalling Guatemalan fruit exports

October 16 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Political unrest stalling Guatemalan fruit exports

Since last week, Guatemalan fruit exports have been persistently hampered due to protests that are impacting various aspects of the supply chain.

Local news reports have stated that intensified protests have resulted in several road closures throughout the country. This has caused fuel shortages in some regions and greatly hindered logistics and traffic on major highways.

Unfortunately, the chaos has forced many shipping and trucking companies to reconsider and restructure operational strategies until they can secure measures to protect the Guatemalan people and the lives of those operating transit and logistics.

Related articles: Guatemala eyes first avocado exports to U.S. by mid-2023

Guatemala exports mangoes and berries (blackberries are the most exported, with raspberries, strawberries and blueberries also produced in smaller volumes).

Limes and lemons, papaya, melon, watermelon, pineapple, avocado, rambutan, mangosteen, banana and plantain are also in the country’s export mix.

The U.S. and the EU are the main destinations for Guatemalan exports, accounting for 75% and 25% of shipments, respectively. 

You might also be interested in


Continental Fresh seeks protection for high-value mangos from Mexico
Mexican berry sector leads agri-food exports
Ecuadorian banana exports up 7%
South African table grape exports to rise 12%
Strong season for South American citrus
Peruvian blueberry exports continue exponential growth
California table grapes struggle in Asia due to Hurricane Hilary
Impact of Panama Canal restrictions on fruit imports analyzed

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands