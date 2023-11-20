Kroger faces lawsuit over data sharing

Kroger faces lawsuit over data sharing

November 20 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Kroger faces lawsuit over data sharing

Kroger is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly releasing user health information unlawfully, Supermarket News reports. 

The lawsuit,  filed on Nov. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio alleges the retailer unlawfully released protected health information of online pharmacy patients to unauthorized third parties, including Facebook’s parent company, Meta. 

Kroger installed tracking tools on its website which then resulted in information about patient prescriptions being unknowingly shared.

The suit states that both the plaintiff, an anonymous Jane Doe, as well as the class members are seeking up to $10,000 in damages.

No comments have been made by Kroger regarding the situation.

You might also be interested in


Kroger, Albertsons planning to sell over 400 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers in anticipation of merger deal
Green Pomelo from Vietnam new for Tropi
The rise of South African blueberries
Tighter Florida orange supplies drive up prices
Agronometrics Shorts: California dominating U.S. peach production
Aldi opens seven new stores
Lunchables teams with Fresh del Monte for new product
Agronometrics in Charts: Blackberry prices spike as supplies from Mexico recede

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands