Kroger faces lawsuit over data sharing

Kroger is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly releasing user health information unlawfully, Supermarket News reports.

The lawsuit, filed on Nov. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio alleges the retailer unlawfully released protected health information of online pharmacy patients to unauthorized third parties, including Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

Kroger installed tracking tools on its website which then resulted in information about patient prescriptions being unknowingly shared.

The suit states that both the plaintiff, an anonymous Jane Doe, as well as the class members are seeking up to $10,000 in damages.

No comments have been made by Kroger regarding the situation.