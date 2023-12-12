No new farm bill coming in 2024

A virtual town hall sponsored by the International Fresh Produce Association on Nov. 29 is leaving the industry without any hopes of seeing a new farm bill passed in 2024, Produce Blue Book reports.

Panelists included Jeff Dufour, editor in chief of National Journal; Tara Smith Vighetti, president of Smith’s Farm Sales and Jacqlyn Schneider, FGS Global partner for food and agriculture, and a former top aide to Senate Agriculture Committee chairwoman Debbie Stabenow.

Related articles: Budget scoring delaying new farm bill

In early November, U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair G.T. Thompson said that budget scoring and ongoing disagreements over certain programs covered by the proposed bill have continued to stall the process.

The 2018 bill expired Sep. 30, and is functioning now under extension, which expires on Sep. 30, 2024. Many farm safety programs are set to expire as well if lawmakers don’t pass a new bill by Jan. 1.

If the bill is delayed that long, it stands to reason that Congress will not pass such a major piece of legislation so close to election time.