Sun Belle announces availability of seasonal red currants

The first arrivals of Chilean red currants have been announced by Sun Belle, a leading brand in berries, this seasonal specialty fruit will hit stores under the label in mid-December and will be available through mid-February.

Ken Hopps, Sun Belle's director of business development, recently visited its partner farms in the central Chilean region of Maule and reported a “strong program on board.”



Tart, with a hint of sweetness, red currants grow in bright shiny clusters, making them appealing for recipes and garnishes. According to Sun Belle, these pearl-shaped berries are good on cheese and grazing boards, with game and poultry, and in salads, jellies, baked goods, desserts, and beverages.

“We love to bring red currants to our customers,” said Sun Belle CEO Janice Honigberg. “Their beautiful bright color adds a bright spot in winter. They are also wonderful leading up to Valentine’s Day.”

To learn more about the availability of red currants, retailers can contact their Sun Belle sales representative or sales@sun-belle.com.