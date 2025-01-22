Fresh Direct Produce Group announces the sale of Mike & Mike’s Organic Produce

January 22 , 2025
Industry Announcements More News
Fresh Direct Produce Group announces the sale of Mike & Mike’s Organic Produce

Press release 

The Fresh Direct Produce Group, a leader in distributing ethnic, organic, and conventional produce, has agreed to sell Mike & Mike’s, an organic fruits and vegetables distributor based in Vaughan, Ontario, to Mike Fronte, one of the company’s founders. 

This strategic move supports Mike Fronte’s desire to return to the organic business he co-founded in 2004 while allowing the Fresh Direct Produce Group to focus on its broader growth plans. 

Mike & Mike’s distributes organic fresh fruits, vegetables, snacks, and grocery items to retailers across  Eastern Canada, focusing on Ontario. Mike Fronte shared, “Mike & Mike’s has always been close to my heart, and I look forward to leading the company with the same dedication and passion that helped shape its foundation. We remain committed to delivering the highest-quality organic products  and building lasting customer relationships.” 

The Fresh Direct Produce Group remains focused on pursuing further acquisitions to support its expansion and growth across Canada and into the United States. Adri de Wet, President of the Fresh Direct Produce Group, stated, “Mike & Mike’s has a proud legacy of excellence in the produce industry, and we are confident that under Mike Fronte’s leadership, the company will continue to thrive.  This transition is an exciting opportunity for both organizations, and we look forward to seeing Mike &  Mike’s flourish.” 

The Fresh Direct Produce Group, which includes Fresh Direct Produce, Emperor Specialty Foods, and Islands West Produce, is one of Canada’s premier fresh produce importers, wholesalers, and marketers. With distribution centers in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Victoria, it sources and imports over 1,500 ethnic, organic, and conventional fruit and vegetable items from 36 countries. The Group serves grocery retailers and food service customers across Canada.

 

You might also be interested in


Westfalia Fruit's digital storytelling recognised with two Lovie Awards
Topline Farms adds industry veteran Chris Veillon as Vice-President, Marketing
Ocean Mist Farms promotes Glen Alameda to COO position
Chestnut Hill Farms announces executive team changes
Naturipe Farms expands into Florida with 200+ acres of strawberries
U.S. Cherry Industry Administrative Board and Cherry Marketing Institute names Amy Cohn new Industry President
Apeel Sciences provides free coating services support to produce suppliers affected by port strike
Camposol will focus its presence at Fruit Attraction on blueberries and grapes

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands