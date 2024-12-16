VentureFruit partners with Copefrut to expand TUTTI apples in Latin America

VentureFruit®, a T&G Global company and commercialization partner of the Hot Climate Partnership, announced a key milestone in the global expansion of TUTTI™ apples, introducing a new exclusive partner in Latin America.

Copefrut S.A., a grower, packer, marketer, and one of Chile's largest exporters was named the exclusive licensee for TUTTI™ brand apples, starting with 150 hectares.

TUTTI™ is the world's first apple developed specifically for warm climates.

Morgan Rogers, CEO of VentureFrui, indicated that Copefrut's industry leadership and commitment to innovative and sustainable practices align perfectly with the TUTTI™ brand of apples.

“Appointing Copefrut to license the variety throughout Latin America is a major step in our goal to expand the TUTTI™ apple program to 1,200 planted hectares globally by 2030,” he said.

The executive highlighted that this is the first TUTTI™ license granted outside Europe since the apple's launch in February 2023. Copefrut's initial 150 hectares in Chile will join the 260 hectares already licensed in that part of the world.

Andrés Fuenzalida, Copefrut's general manager, said, “As part of our renewed strategy, Copefrut is investing in producing new apples with a strong focus on supplying our Latin American customers. Selecting varieties that perform well in an increasingly volatile climate is key for Copefrut as we encounter hotter summers and the associated production challenges.”

“Since we first saw the trial orchards in Spain, we have been impressed with the Hot Climate Partnership and are delighted to partner with VentureFruit® and its global team to develop TUTTI™ apples in Chile and the wider Latin American market,” he added.

In line with the Copefrut executive, Rogers explained that with changing global weather patterns and rising temperatures, the Hot Climate Partnership's innovative apple and pear varieties will provide growers and consumers with delicious and robust apples.

“TUTTI™ is an exceptional apple,” he said, ‘it has been specifically bred to thrive in hot climates, producing a delicious tasting, crisp apple with a bright red skin and a round, sweet, fresh flavor,’ he commented.

Andes New Varieties Administration Chile® (ANA Chile®), the master trial licensee in South America, is responsible for developing all Hot Climate Partnership apple and pear varieties on behalf of VentureFruit®, including TUTTI™. The entity will be an integral part of the ongoing development of TUTTI™ with Copefrut.

While Copefrut has secured the exclusive license to grow, sell, and distribute TUTTI™ in Latin America, licenses are still available in other territories.

*IRTA photo. Hot Climate Program 2022