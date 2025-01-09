Ocean Mist Farms promotes Glen Alameda to COO position

Ocean Mist Farms, North America's leading grower and shipper of fresh artichokes, has announced that Glen Alameda has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Glen brings a rich heritage and wealth of experience rooted in a family legacy of farming that dates back to the company's founding in 1924. You could say agriculture runs in his veins—literally. As the fourth generation to carry on the vision of this 100-year-old, industry-leading company, Glen represents a proud tradition. Notably, the company is the largest grower and shipper of artichokes in North America.

Glen's educational background includes a Bachelor of Science degree from Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo, and a Master of Science from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. With his upbringing in the industry, Glen's professional experience spans product development and implementation, logistics management, supply chain oversight, and compliance direction. These roles have equipped him with the skills and insight necessary to excel as the company's new Chief Operating Officer.

“I know Glen will hit the ground running, implementing new efficiencies that will serve Ocean Mist for many years to come,” said Chris Drew, President and CEO. “His broad experience, strong leadership, unwavering optimism, and exceptional work ethic will be invaluable as he settles into this role and helps the company grow and evolve into the future.”

In his new role, Alameda will oversee and manage all company coolers and facilities in Castroville and Coachella, California. He will also provide direct leadership and support in the Food Safety, Quality Assurance, and Sustainability sectors. A key focus of his role will be driving innovation by contributing to new product development, expanding value-added offerings, and bringing forward-thinking solutions to fruition.

Additionally, Alameda will collaborate closely with the Director of Harvesting, Serafin Ruiz, to analyze harvest volumes, variances, and product quality. His efforts will be instrumental in identifying and implementing labor, crew management, and mechanization efficiencies, ensuring streamlined operations and improved productivity.

“I’m deeply honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Ocean Mist Farms. This company has been a cornerstone of my life, and I am committed to building on its legacy of quality, sustainability, and innovation. I look forward to working alongside our talented team to drive continued growth and ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry for generations to come,” said Alameda.

Drew concluded, "Glen is an indispensable Ocean Mist Farms team member, uniquely equipped to take on this role with the energy, expertise, and vision it demands. His continued contributions will drive the company’s evolution and ensure its success well into the next century. I look forward to our ongoing partnership."