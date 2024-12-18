South African stone fruit now available across India

The season's first South African peaches, nectarines, and plums are now available in India.

The country's unique climate is ideal for producing naturally sweet and flavorful fruits, which the industry says will delight Indian consumers.

According to South African Stone Fruits, the arrival marked a ”continued effort to strengthen the bond between South African growers and Indian consumers.”

“We are thrilled to bring South African stonefruit to India again this season,” said Sachin Khurana, South African Stone Fruits' representative in India. "This year, we are excited to introduce various consumer engagement activities, including in-store promotions and recipe-sharing campaigns, to enhance their experience."

Chefs and food enthusiasts will share recipes using South African stone fruits, highlighting their versatility in traditional and modern cuisines.

South African stone fruits are now available across major cities in India.

The South African reports that based on early indications, growers believe that the overall volumes will increase compared to last year.

Extreme weather events and logistical disruptions, specifically in the Port of Cape Town, made the previous season quite challenging.

