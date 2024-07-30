Canadian cooperative closes after nearly 9 decades

B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative, a Canadian organization that processes, stores, packages, and sells fruit for more than 300 member farms, announced that it will be dissolving.

The board determined on July 25 that extremely low estimated fruit volumes, weather effects, and difficult market and financial conditions made it difficult to operate. B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative and its subsidiaries will seek court assistance to liquidate to maximize recovery for all stakeholders.

The cooperative has been in business for 88 years and is one of British Columbia’s largest providers of packing and receiving facilities.

The closure will leave many growers in Kelowna, British Columbia, in a difficult spot after an already challenging season.

Reports say that hundreds of families are now scrambling to get their fruits packaged, distributed, and sold. This past winter’s weather wiped out almost all of the region’s peaches, apricots, and nectarines for the year and severely damaged cherry orchards.