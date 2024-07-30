New Zealand's avocado export season begins

July 30 , 2024
According to New Zealand Avocado, growers are looking forward to meeting their export goal thanks to a "good harvest" and higher volumes than expected.

Spring in New Zealand is characterized by extended periods of clear skies, plentiful sunshine, and stable temperatures. This year, growers remain positive for a better season after a disappointing 2023-24 harvest, which had the lowest export sales volume in the past 10 years.

The organization states that "growers have demonstrated remarkable resilience in overcoming adversity." Brad Siebert, CEO of New Zealand Avocado, says they are "optimistic about the export season and the opportunities available."

The press release addressed global concerns about product sourcing, food safety, and sustainability in the avocado industry.

"Delivering quality avocados to a variety of international markets is a focus for the New Zealand avocado industry," the organization clarified. "Just as important is delivering avocados with an emphasis on sustainability and responsible growing practices."

