Over 150,000 tons of Michoacan avocados heading to the US for the Super Bowl

The head of Mexico's Secretariat of Economic Development (Sedeco), Claudio Méndez Fernández, has announced that more than 150,000 tons of avocados will be shipped from Michoacán to the United States for the 59th edition of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

El Sol de Zamora informs that production corresponds to that harvested in the municipalities of Acuitzio, Tacámbaro, Peribán, Tancítaro, and Uruapan.

The Super Bowl is one of the main events for the avocado industry in the U.S., along with Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

"Demand is growing year by year. The Super Bowl is when avocados are sold the most in the United States. The second date is May 5th, because it has become part of the gastronomy and diet of the citizens," Méndez said.

Last year, around 54 million avocados were consumed on Super Bowl Sunday alone, making them one of the favorite foods of American football fans.

“Consumer consumption for avocados that are used to make guacamole significantly increases during Super Bowl Sunday,” according to the USDA. “Regarding increased sales, avocados are the real Super Bowl champion.”

FreightWaves reports more than 90% of avocado imports from Mexico enter the U.S. through Texas ports of entry in Laredo and Pharr.