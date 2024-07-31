Australian native stingless bee honey approved for sale and use

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has approved the sale and use of Australian native stingless bee honey.

FSANZ gazetted the new standard in the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code on 22 July 2024.

The newly created Food Standard 2.8.3, titled "native bee honey," provides compositional requirements and labeling rules for Australian native bee honey. Standard 2.8.3 outlines the differences between Australian and European bee honey.

The application submitted by the Australian Native Bee Association underwent rigorous review and assessment by the regulating agency.

The Australian Native Bee Association is a not-for-profit organization committed to the protection and conservation of native bees. In a press release, the organization stated that a food standard and set regulations for native bee honey would create consumer confidence regarding its safety and nutritional characteristics.

While assessing the risks, FSANZ found "no convincing evidence that consumption of native bee honey, at the requested compositional requirements, presents a health risk to the general population if beekeepers apply good hygienic practices during harvesting and processing.”

There are over 1,700 species of native bees in Australia, ranging from small solitary bees to social stingless bees.

Stingless native bee honey is not available in retail stores, as stocks of this niche product are currently very low. Buyers can find niche sellers online.

Having a standard is expected to increase the production and availability of native bee honey.