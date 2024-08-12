July 19, 2024, marked a significant milestone for the Chilean table grape industry. On that day, the U.S. Federal Register published the approved Systems Approach protocol for Chilean grape imports, after more than 20 years of negotiations between the phytosanitary authorities of both countries.

The Systems Approach replaces methyl bromide fumigation with a series of mitigation measures applied at the origin of the fruit, enhancing its quality and condition upon arrival at the destination.

The Chilean grape sector expects this to enhance competitiveness in the increasingly competitive table grape market.

This approach implements mitigation measures against Brevipalpus chilensis (false vine spider mite) and Lobesia botrana, specifically for grapes exported from the Atacama, Coquimbo, and part of the Valparaíso regions in Chile to the United States.

During the Global Grape Convention 2024, Rodrigo Barra, head of the Phytosanitary Regulation and Certification Department at the Chilean Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG), discussed the implications and responsibilities for all parties involved in the table grape supply chain from the regions eligible to export under this protocol.

"It is important to continue providing phytosanitary security to importing countries. This Systems Approach gives us many opportunities, but all participants must do their best to make it successful and thus consolidate the Systems Approach as an alternative phytosanitary measure," he said.

Operational work plan

Chilean table grape representatives are currently discussing the Operational Work Plan with APHIS to define the technical guidelines to implement the Systems Approach. A definite plan is slated for late August.

"All producers interested must register their sites with SAG. For Lobesia, the entire farm is taken into consideration, but for Brevipalpus chilensis, only independent production sites," Barra explained.

Barra emphasized that farms must follow the guidelines of the National Lobesia Botrana Program, which is managed by SAG.

He said that growers must know that, if a Lobesia botrana outbreak is detected in a blueberry or plum orchard in the regulated area including table grapes, that fruit will have to be quarantined.

These may be reinstated if the outbreak is due to the detection of an adult specimen, they must complete one year without the detection of adults or two years without the detection of immature stage specimens found in the field or in inspection of the fruit, to be reinstated.

For farms that are in a free area, the use of Sexual Confusion as a pest control tool cannot be used as a control strategy.

He explained that, for Brevipalpus chilensis, at the time of harvest, the harvester boxes must have a blue colored tray for certified fruit and red for non-certified fruit.

"Positives are not eligible for Systems but may go with the fumigation option, affecting the production site, not the entire farm. In addition, transport from the farm to the packing plant must be carried out under guard," Barra said.

Packing houses

Fruit traceability is a critical aspect of this protocol. Barra explained that packing plants must be authorized by both SAG and APHIS, with the authorization being valid for one season, and requiring annual renewal.

"The packing must be done in an insect-proof packing plant. This means that the packing cannot be carried out in open paces. Packing under vines would not be eligible for the Systems Approach."

Barra stressed that there must also be an exclusive packing line for fruit under the Systems Approach.

"If I have a packinghouse with only one line, it can only process Systems Approach fruit on the day; the next day I can process fruit without Systems. If I have two packing lines, in one I can pack fruit with Systems and in the other fruit without Systems, but between the two lines I must have complete insulation, for example, a mesh that goes from floor to ceiling and from wall to wall," the SAG representative specified.

After this, the fruit will be sampled in an establishment authorized by SAG-APHIS, and then inspected at an Inspection Site. A sub-sample of 29 bunches will be taken from this site, to which the drag-washing technique will be applied. Afterward, the lots approved in the inspection may be dispatched to Ports of Departure.

"Batches rejected for the U.S. market will be fumigated at origin. It is important that we cannot have Lobesia detection at the Inspection Sites, since the fruit comes from free farms. We must be able to detect Lobesia in the orchard,” he concluded.