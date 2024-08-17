The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

At the Global Grape Convention 2024, Chris Dubois, head of Circana's Fresh Fruit team, shared his insights on the current state of the U.S. market with stakeholders from the Chilean, Peruvian, and international table grape industry.

Dubois said supermarket sales have been strong recently, with a strong economy and population expansion.

"Inflation is a big issue for the U.S. right now, grocery bills have gone up about 30% in the last five years on average," said Dubois.

Last month, the European Union intercepted 11 shipments of citrus imports from South Africa, according to a Valencian agricultural association.

It said the shipments were intercepted due to detections of Phyllosticta citricarpa, the fungus responsible for citrus black spot, and the false codling moth.

During the Global Grape Convention 2024, Rodrigo Barra, head of the Phytosanitary Regulation and Certification Department at the Chilean Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG), discussed the implications and responsibilities for all parties involved in the table grape supply chain from the regions eligible to export under this protocol.

"It is important to continue providing phytosanitary security to importing countries. This Systems Approach gives us many opportunities, but all participants must do their best to make it successful and thus consolidate the Systems Approach as an alternative phytosanitary measure," he said.

The uptick was primarily driven by higher banana volumes in Europe and North Africa, increased banana prices, and a higher volume of plantains sold.

Adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) show an increase of 7.3% driven by higher revenue and lower fruit sourcing costs.

The government of the State of Michoacán, through its Secretary of Government, Carlos Torres, confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that 70% of the packing plants in Buenavista and 80% of the packing plants in Apatzingán, in the region known as Tierra Caliente, have stopped their operations.

According to Torres, the strike is due to the drop in the price of Michoacan lemons, which in recent months has fallen to seven or eight pesos per kilo, a scenario very different from the one experienced in the neighboring state of Colima, where the purchase price for producers is 20 pesos.

With its growing economy and increase in goods consumption, China is an attractive market for a good portion of the produce industry. But to succeed and develop business, companies must understand what Chinese consumers are looking for, and what segment of the population offers the best prospects.

Jerry Clode is the founder of The Solution Consultancy and has been studying Chinese consumer trends for 25 years, now his company is helping brands succeed in China, Asia, and emerging markets.

After last year's higher-than-average crop, Washington state fresh apple producers are returning to their typical harvest levels.

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) 2024 fresh apple crop forecast predicts that after two unusual years, the industry will produce 124 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples.