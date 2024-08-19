Colombian avocado industry presents Hass Carbon Project

The Colombian avocado industry continues to move forward, not only by promoting its product in international markets but also by working to have a greener sector to counteract the effects of climate change.

CorpoHass informed that small and medium Hass avocado producers joined to participate in the Hass Carbon Project, an initiative that seeks to mitigate Greenhouse Gases (GHG) to counteract climate change and its impact on biodiversity.

The entity explained that the project allows, through associativity, Colombian producers to be linked to the carbon market with initiatives to mitigate global warming.

In this way, the Colombian Hass avocado agribusiness enters the carbon market with certificates that represent the reduction of GHG emissions and the contribution to zero deforestation.

The project includes 28 small and medium-sized Hass avocado growers who have committed to adopting the project's initiatives to better protect the environment for future generations. The participants make up more than 1,600 hectares of the crop in Antioquia, Caldas and Risaralda, achieving the certification of 19,028 carbon credits available for sale.

The executive director of Corpohass, Katheryn Mejía Vergel, commented that the project allows the industry to continue working to position itself as an environmentally sustainable sector, that stands out for its good agricultural practices.

“In addition, the avocado industry in Colombia promotes rural labor formalization, which generates more than 61,000 jobs in 16 departments and more than 250 municipalities where the fruit is grown,” Mejía said.

According to Colombia's Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, climate change affects Colombian agriculture with droughts, frosts, floods and new pests. It can also cause desertification.

In this sense, the Hass Carbon Project comes to provide answers, so that with the use of technology and artificial intelligence, a model of associativity that unites wills in favor of mitigating climate change and increases awareness of its challenges and the responsibility to face them is enhanced.

The initiative is coordinated by Forestry Consulting Group. In this regard, the leader of the company, Esteban Gallo, said that “the dream of linking avocado crops to a carbon project is already a reality. We are happy to accompany this process so that the sector becomes a relevant actor in the mitigation of climate change at the global level”.

