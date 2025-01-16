Planasa appoints Hans Liekens as Global Head of Innovation

January 16 , 2025
Planasa, a leading company in the agri-food sector specializing in plant variety research and nurseries within the berry category, has appointed Hans Liekens as its Global Head of Innovation.

Hans brings a wealth of expertise to the FMCG and agriculture sectors. He has held senior positions at companies such as Tropicana, Chiquita, Campina, Hessing, and Fall Creek. His extensive background in innovation and business strategy will help Planasa achieve its goal of becoming the global leader in berry breeding.

The company said that Liekens’ appointment strengthens Planasa’s business strategy, which focuses on innovation, operational excellence, and international expansion.

Additionally, the company aims to solidify further its position as a leader in berry breeding, supported by efficient and high-quality nursery operations.

Michael Brinkmann, CEO of Planasa, welcomed Liekens: “Hans' FMCG experience and innovative mindset will strengthen our ability to meet our customers’ needs. With his proven strategic vision, he will drive a culture of innovation and seamlessly integrate new processes to enhance efficiency, productivity, and competitive advantage, which could have a disruptive impact on our organization, stakeholders, and the sector.”

Liekens added: “In my new role, we will focus on delivering success for all stakeholders by putting the consumer at the heart of everything we do and driving innovation and excellence.” 

Liekens holds a degree in Commercial Engineering from Solvay Business School – Vrije Universiteit Brussels.

