Port of Oakland joins Freight Logistics Optimization Work initiative

The Port of Oakland recently joined the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) initiative, an official release said.

The plan seeks to integrate the nation’s supply chain by creating a "more robust system for sharing information with public and private stakeholders in the freight business". FLOW is expected to further modernize Oakland’s maritime operations, as well as identify points of supply chain congestion, and support coordinated solutions.

“We appreciate the USDOT for the opportunity to join the FLOW initiative,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “FLOW will allow us to leverage valuable, goods movement information with our existing data initiatives. This will result in creating a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chain up and down the West Coast.”

Among the first public-private partnerships providing real-time information about the nation’s supply chain to its members, the improvement program was launched as a response to disruptions in the supply chain from soaring consumer demand during the pandemic.

FLOW complements Oakland’s other local and state initiatives for data interoperability and information sharing. In July, the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development announced the award of $3 million to the Port of Oakland. The funding supports the deployment of a variety of state-of-the art technologies to build a Port Integrated Data Environment. This will enhance the Port of Oakland’s current data and cargo visibility initiatives, including the port's official website Oakland Portal.

Oakland Portal offers real-time information on marine terminal turn times for truck drivers, dispatchers, and port staff.

