Peruvian mango: Export challenges and recovery hopes for 2024-25

By Francisco Seva Rivadulla. International Agri-Food Journalist

To learn more about the challenges of Peruvian mango exports, we interviewed the CEO of the Peruvian company Fluctuante, David Sandoval.

Sandoval explained: “The 2023/24 season marked a critical turning point for Peruvian mango in the export industry. We witnessed a drastic reduction of 68% in export volumes, and a 20% drop in value, although the latter was partially offset by an increase in prices.”

“Despite these challenges, Peruvian mango continues to be a fundamental part of the country's agro-export offer. Peruvian mangoes, known for their high quality, were deeply affected by adverse weather conditions," he added. "Events such as Cyclone Yaku and the high temperatures linked to the El Niño Costero and El Niño Global phenomena had a significant impact on production”.

Sandoval explained that the Kent variety, which led exports with a 94% share, was especially vulnerable, experiencing a notable reduction in its flowering and production due to the extreme weather conditions.

The Netherlands: Main Destination

Regarding the various destination markets, he pointed out: “The Netherlands stood out as the main destination for Peruvian mango exports, absorbing 40% of the total volume, followed by the United States with 30% and Spain with 7%”.

“However, the figures showed a different reality: the Dutch market suffered a contraction of 65% in volume and 6% in value, while in the United States, the fall was even more pronounced, with a decrease of 74% in volume and 33% in value. In contrast, although Spain also experienced a 52% reduction in volume, the value of exports increased notably by 25%,” said Sandoval.

The data reflected the magnitude of the challenges that Peruvian mango faced in international markets, according to Fluctuante's leader.

Brazil seized a golden opportunity

“This situation created a gap in the international market, an opportunity that Brazil seized with skill. Despite facing similar challenges in its production, Brazil managed to position its Palmer variety, especially in Europe, to meet the growing global demand, in which Peruvian mango remains a major competitor,” Sandoval explained.

“In addition to weather challenges, other factors further complicated the outlook for Peruvian producers: delays in the Panama Canal affected the quality of Peruvian mango exports upon arrival at their destination, increasing pressure on exporters. As a result, the quality of Peruvian mangoes became a crucial priority in international competition,” he pointed out.

At the same time, the Fluctuante executive points out that “for many in the industry, the poor quality of the first shipments of last season was a clear warning. Maturity and phytosanitary problems highlighted the need to adopt preventive measures in the field to ensure quality at every stage of the process, guaranteeing that Peruvian mangoes maintain their reputation in international markets.”

In his analysis, David Sandoval also noted that “amid these challenges, a collaborative effort between the industry and farmers was imperative. Small growers, in particular, faced unique challenges and required support to remain competitive in the Peruvian mango export market.”

“In the campaign that closed, Peruvian mango found itself at a crossroads. Overcoming climatic and logistical challenges demanded a comprehensive approach that prioritized quality and collaboration throughout the supply chain,” he emphasized.

Resurgence of production in 2024-25

“However, there is hope on the horizon; it is expected that, for the coming season (2024-25), the situation will improve as we recover the necessary climatic conditions for the cultivation of Peruvian mangoes, which will allow a resurgence of production and a revitalization of our position in international export markets,” Sandoval said.