Increase in insect detections in avocado packing houses in Mexico worries California growers

In late 2024, the USDA downgraded its inspection obligations by shifting orchard inspections to Mexico. This decision has raised concerns among California growers, represented by the California Avocado Commission (CAC). They are now calling for further support on their petition to revoke the decision.

The main concern is that stem and seed weevil detections in avocado packing facilities have increased. APHIS acknowledges that “the number of recent interceptions is notable given the infrequency of such interceptions over the program's history.”

In a letter to the Secretary of Agriculture Designate, Brooke Rollins, CAC said that the decision evidenced a breakdown in the orchard inspection process, which has increased the likelihood of pest-infested avocados slipping through plant inspections and crossing the border into the United States.

"The USDA’s decision to proceed with this ill-advised action violates the longstanding agreement with the California avocado industry," CAC said.

Additionally, CAC assured that this has put California’s three thousand farmers, whose crop creates $1.5 billion in annual economic value, in danger, and the USDA does not appear willing to correct this situation.

"We request that USDA, under your leadership, immediately re-establish the inspection systems originally agreed to before irreversible harm is done and that safeguards be implemented to protect the USDA employees in question," CAC stated.

