Guatemalan avocado industry preparing for 2025 U.S. debut

In late March, Guatemala’s Hass avocado sector achieved a significant step towards gaining access to the United States market. APHIS then confirmed the fruit had met risk-assessment standards and could advance to a public comment period regarding the fruits' market access. With the consultation process now completed, the sector hopes to receive a final confirmation “any day now”.

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke to Guatemalan Avocado Producers Association (Anaguacate) President Francisco Viteri Garcia-Gallont, who explained that foreign companies have invested in avocado orchards in the country in recent years. This, Viteri said, testifies to the potential of Guatemalan avocados.

The executive noted that Guatemala shipped 11,000 tons of avocados last season, with the European Union as the main destination market.

Viteri added that Guatemalan avocado has a year-round availability and that its high-quality confirms the country’s potential for competitiveness.

“The low months are April and May. In addition, it can produce avocado from 800 meters above sea level, with the main productive areas being the central-western highlands, Alta Verapaz and Santa Rosa,” he said.

Related articles: Guatemalan mango sector facing competitive challenges

Viteri emphasized the sector is eager to enter the U.S. market, and that all phytosanitary requirements have been correctly met.

“It is one of the markets that consumes more avocado worldwide and has a consumption statistic that is rising every year, this is due to promotional campaigns and consumer education,” he stressed.

He added that Anaguacate is continuously working with producers to “educate and train” them in the phytosanitary requirements established by APHIS.

As new market opportunities open up, Viteri believes, Guatemala will attract the attention of foreign investors, “but the most important thing is the national investor, who continues to believe in Guatemala and is confident in investing here”.

The executive pointed out they have already met with United States authorities, and that “they have told us that their intention is that the Hass avocado from Guatemala is already on the tables of the Americans and will be part of the Super Bowl party in 2025”.

“We understand that APHIS is now reviewing the comments and consultations to develop the Operational Work Plan. We all would like it to be relatively fast or we already have the admissibility, however, these are official times that we as Guatemala respect and understand; the United States has to protect and must guarantee its sanitary status,” he said.

The Global Avocado Summit organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and Yentzen Group will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center.