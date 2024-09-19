Pear Bureau Northwest estimates a decrease in fresh pear output this season

With harvest underway throughout the four growing regions, Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) announces the first estimate of the 2024-25 fresh pear crop for Washington and Oregon. The industry’s fresh pear estimate is 10.6 million standard box equivalents, which is down 31 percent from the five-year average.

Bosc pears see the steepest decline, down 62% from last year. Cumulative effects of intense freezes the past couple of years are the driver of this year’s drop. Green Anjou (down 36% from the five-year average) is the other most impacted variety.

The organic pear estimate is expected to come in at 1.4 million standard boxes equivalents, or 13% of the total projected Northwest crop.

Across all regions, harvest started in early August for Starkrimson and Bartlett pears, with growers beginning to pick Bosc, green and red Anjou by late August. Harvest for specialty varieties such as Comice, Seckel, Forelle and Concorde will be completed by late September.

“Despite this year’s shorter crop and some regional differences in overall appearance,” says CarrieAnn Arias, President and CEO, “this years’ harvest will continue to deliver a great eating experience for the consumer.”

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 84% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category.