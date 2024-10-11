Chilean cherry season facing yield and fruit fly challenges

By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

The upcoming 2024-2025 Chilean cherry season is gearing up for its first harvests, but producers and exporters face significant challenges, particularly the issue of fruit fly infestations. In light of these phytosanitary concerns, fruit guild Frutas de Chile hosted a webinar titled "Preparing the Cherry Season 2024-2025 under Phytosanitary Challenges".

Miguel Canala-Echeverría, the general manager of Frutas de Chile, opened the virtual meeting by highlighting two major challenges for the coming season. Firstly, the fruit fly poses operational issues related to fruit transport, cold treatment, and other critical aspects.

Second, the expected 60% increase in production volume compared to the previous season presents quality control challenges, as larger fruit sizes are in high demand from Chinese consumers.

Claudia Soler, the president of the Chilean Cherry Committee, provided further details, estimating a harvest of 131 million boxes, or 658,000 tons - a 59% increase from the last season. To address the quality demands of the growing export volumes, the Committee plans to invest over $9 million in direct promotion, more than doubling its marketing budget from the previous year.

“We are aware that we have a large volume and that now is the time to invest in marketing to stimulate greater consumption, not only by the consumers we currently have, but also by consumers we want to bring into the category,” Soler said.

Another of the strategies to be implemented in the campaign is to reach regional areas of China with Chilean cherries. Soler was clear in saying that “we want to penetrate deep into China, where we believe there is still significant growth potential”.

China: The key destination

Soler also pointed out that 33% of Chilean cherries are sent with cold treatment on average, as China is the main destination for this fruit. During a visit to China, the committee witnessed a positive interest from people at different ports to facilitate the entry of cherries and resolve any issues.

"In general, we believe there is a good willingness to cooperate, and they are aware that a significant percentage of our fruit will require cold treatment, which is a new experience for our sector," she said. However, each Chinese port handles things a bit differently. Some require information from the shipping company, others from customs agents. "That's why we will be in direct contact with all the ports and very alert here and in China."

The 59% increase in cherry volume presents a logistical challenge to ensure the fruit reaches the market in good condition.

"We are seeing that in the peak week, there will be a shipping service deficit, so we will be communicating this to the shipping companies so they can start scheduling appropriately, to avoid problems during the season," she concluded.

The Chilean cherry industry had hoped to be free of fruit fly by the end of October in affected areas. However, slower-than-expected accumulation of degree days due to cold weather has delayed this, with the third pest generation cycle now underway. As a result, "everything we could send by air to China, we will no longer be able to do."

Some companies will begin harvesting next week, as they have greenhouse-grown fruit. This season is expected to showcase the best expressions across different growing regions in terms of timing, productivity, and varieties. The early fruit industry has also prepared protocols to access markets like Europe and the U.S. that have fewer quarantine restrictions.

India: The alternative

For several years, the Chilean cherry industry has been aware of the importance of market diversification but has struggled to expand beyond the lucrative Chinese market due to the high prices paid there.

However, India is emerging as a promising alternative destination. As Claudia Soler noted, "It is a pending issue and we are still looking for alternatives."

The industry committee leader was candid in discussing their efforts with Costco. "They told me that they are going to have a fast service, and we are confirming the date. We are seeing how we can achieve more frequent service to meet the needs of their members, as it is a market we want to start developing."

The executive also recalled a successful fast shipment to India last year, which took just 37 days. "There were two companies that sent fruit, and it arrived in very good quality and condition. That is what we hope to replicate this season," they said.

Production

A recent Coquimbo fruit survey indicates that there are currently 354 hectares of cherry orchards, with approximately 494 acres in active production. These productive orchards yield between 5,000 and 15,000 kilograms per hectare. According to expert cherry advisor Jorge Astudillo, "So we would have between 1,200 to 1,500 tons for this season, which is a significant increase from last year when we did not exceed 300 tons."

Astudillo went on to say that "so far we have a very nice fruit, with projections of excellent calibers. We are working on all the strategies to enhance the color and sugar content, and we are already in the final stretch of the season."

Overall, the industry is looking to diversify its market options, as "anything that happens in China can seriously affect the destination of this fruit, so having alternative markets can also be positive."

