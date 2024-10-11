FDA approves new non-browning Arctic Gala

Okanagan Specialty Fruits, the developer and grower of the innovative Arctic apple varieties, announced that its latest apple, the Arctic Gala, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with commercialization.

All Arctic apples are specially developed to resist browning from slicing or bruising, thanks to OSF's technology that turns off the enzyme responsible for enzymatic browning.

This final regulatory approval follows earlier green lights from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2021, as well as approvals this year from Health Canada (HC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

"The FDA's approval of Arctic Gala, along with the earlier approvals, is a testament to the safety and quality of OSF's innovative apple varieties," explained Dr. Muhammad Tahir, OSF's Director of Research and Regulatory Affairs. "These approvals highlight the rigorous testing and evaluation processes that OSF adheres to, ensuring consumers can enjoy Arctic apples with confidence."

The Arctic Gala joins OSF's previously approved varieties, which include Arctic Golden, Arctic Granny, and Arctic Fuji. The product’s extended shelf life - up to 28 days for fresh-sliced products - aims to reduce food waste throughout the supply chain.

"This FDA approval marks another milestone in OSF's sustainability mission," said OSF President Don Westcott. "The Arctic Gala's great flavor will appeal to apple lovers, and its long-lasting freshness makes it ideal for salads, charcuterie, lunch boxes, and food service."

OSF remains committed to expanding its portfolio of non-browning Arctic apple varieties to meet evolving consumer needs, the company said in a release, with Arctic Honey and Arctic Pink on the horizon.

Related articles: Growing opportunities for organic apples in Europe