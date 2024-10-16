Peru: Phytosanitary requirements established for import of blueberry plants from Spain

October 16 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Peru: Phytosanitary requirements established for import of blueberry plants from Spain

The National Agricultural Health Service of Peru (Senasa) established, through Ministerial Resolution No. D000038-2024-MIDAGRI-SENASA-DSV, the phytosanitary requirements for mandatory compliance when importing blueberry plants (Vaccinium ssp.) from Spain and from origin.

Published in the Peruvian Official Gazette, the resolution indicates that the shipment must have the phytosanitary import permit issued by Senasa, obtained by the importer or interested party, before certification and shipment in the country of origin and provenance.

In addition, at the beginning of each season, the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food must send Senasa the list of nurseries authorized to export the plants.

In terms of phytosanitary protection, plants must be free of Botryosphaeria dothidea, Phytophthora cambivora, Phytophthora cryptogea, Monilinia vaccinii-corymbosi, Phomopsis vaccinii, Godronia cassandrae, Pseudomonas viridiflava, Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae, Xylella fastidiosa subsp. fastidiosa and Strawberry latent ringspot virus.

It must also be free of Eotetranychus carpini, Eulecanium tiliae, Pulvinaria floccifera, Diaspidiotus ancylus and Adoxophyes orana.

At the point of entry into Peru, the Senasa inspector will take a sample of the consignment to be sent to the Senasa Plant Health Diagnostic Center Unit to rule out pests.

The consignment will be subjected to a 16-month post-entry quarantine. During this period, the material installed at the place of production will be inspected five times for post-entry quarantine follow-up and a final mandatory inspection for the lifting of the post-entry quarantine, the results of which will determine the final destination of the product.

Related article: Peru establishes requirements for New Zealand kiwi imports

You might also be interested in


Unifrutti welcomes Verfrut to its global platform completing strategic acquisition in Latin America
The 2023 Household Food Security report shows higher prevalence of food insecurity
Zespri scores a victory in China against counterfeit use of brand property
FDA's new rules on agricultural water use for imported fruit
Hurricane Helene’s economic impact on Georgia agriculture is $6.46 billion
Hortifrut Ecuador ships first blueberries of the season to the U.S.
New Italian apple variety ripens earlier than Gala
Vietnam grants access to California peaches and nectarines

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands