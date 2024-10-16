Peru: Phytosanitary requirements established for import of blueberry plants from Spain

The National Agricultural Health Service of Peru (Senasa) established, through Ministerial Resolution No. D000038-2024-MIDAGRI-SENASA-DSV, the phytosanitary requirements for mandatory compliance when importing blueberry plants (Vaccinium ssp.) from Spain and from origin.

Published in the Peruvian Official Gazette, the resolution indicates that the shipment must have the phytosanitary import permit issued by Senasa, obtained by the importer or interested party, before certification and shipment in the country of origin and provenance.

In addition, at the beginning of each season, the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food must send Senasa the list of nurseries authorized to export the plants.

In terms of phytosanitary protection, plants must be free of Botryosphaeria dothidea, Phytophthora cambivora, Phytophthora cryptogea, Monilinia vaccinii-corymbosi, Phomopsis vaccinii, Godronia cassandrae, Pseudomonas viridiflava, Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae, Xylella fastidiosa subsp. fastidiosa and Strawberry latent ringspot virus.

It must also be free of Eotetranychus carpini, Eulecanium tiliae, Pulvinaria floccifera, Diaspidiotus ancylus and Adoxophyes orana.

At the point of entry into Peru, the Senasa inspector will take a sample of the consignment to be sent to the Senasa Plant Health Diagnostic Center Unit to rule out pests.

The consignment will be subjected to a 16-month post-entry quarantine. During this period, the material installed at the place of production will be inspected five times for post-entry quarantine follow-up and a final mandatory inspection for the lifting of the post-entry quarantine, the results of which will determine the final destination of the product.

