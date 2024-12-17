Peru is the third largest exporter of Brazil nuts in the world

According to the Global Economy and Business Research Center of the Exporters Association (CIEN-ADEX), Peru became the third-largest exporter of Brazil nuts—also known as Amazon nuts—last year, following Bolivia and Germany.

Peruvian shipments totaled $30 million in 2023, accounting for 12.4% of the global total, despite a 17.8% drop in demand. Bolivia ranked first with a 47.5% share of shipments ($115.4 million), while Germany, acting as a re-exporting country, took second place with 14.8% ($36 million).

The CIEN-ADEX commercial report indicated that the global Brazil nut market shrank by 28.8% in 2023, with a total value of $229 million.

Germany solidified its position as the world’s largest importer, accounting for 17.2% of all imports ($39.5 million), followed by the United States ($37.7 million) and the United Kingdom ($21.5 million).

Between 2019 and 2023, shipments decreased by an average of 3.2% due to excess stock in key destinations and changing consumption trends, which led to reduced demand and falling prices.