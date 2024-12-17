Peru is the third largest exporter of Brazil nuts in the world

December 17 , 2024
Peru is the third largest exporter of Brazil nuts in the world

According to the Global Economy and Business Research Center of the Exporters Association (CIEN-ADEX), Peru became the third-largest exporter of Brazil nuts—also known as Amazon nuts—last year, following Bolivia and Germany.

Peruvian shipments totaled $30 million in 2023, accounting for 12.4% of the global total, despite a 17.8% drop in demand. Bolivia ranked first with a 47.5% share of shipments ($115.4 million), while Germany, acting as a re-exporting country, took second place with 14.8% ($36 million).

The CIEN-ADEX commercial report indicated that the global Brazil nut market shrank by 28.8% in 2023, with a total value of $229 million.

Germany solidified its position as the world’s largest importer, accounting for 17.2% of all imports ($39.5 million), followed by the United States ($37.7 million) and the United Kingdom ($21.5 million).

Between 2019 and 2023, shipments decreased by an average of 3.2% due to excess stock in key destinations and changing consumption trends, which led to reduced demand and falling prices.

Brazil nut industry recovery

Claudia Solano Oré, manager of agroexports at the trade association, highlighted the recovery of Peru’s Brazil nut industry, noting that exports totaled $34.6 million between January and October 2024, reflecting a 29% increase compared to the same period in 2023 ($26.8 million).

“As of October, exports have already surpassed the total recorded for the entire previous year,” she added.

Solano also emphasized the importance of signing phytosanitary protocols by the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation to initiate exports of Brazil nuts and other products to China, a market expected to grow in importance with the opening of the Chancay mega-port.

One of the requirements, she continued, is that the “Amazon nut” must not carry quarantine pests such as Hypothenemus hampei and Callosobruchus maculatus.

“It must also be shipped without its shell, dehydrated through ovens or dryers, and free of live insects or any other intentionally added or mixed impurities,” she explained.

The commodity reached 46 countries. South Korea led the ranking with $9.66 million, reflecting a 21.8% increase and accounting for 27.9% of the total. The United States followed with $7.78 million, a 23.5% rise, representing 22.5% of total exports.

The top ten destinations also included Spain, Germany, New Zealand, Turkey, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Greece. For the first time, exports were made to Belarus, Croatia, Uruguay, and Guatemala.

The main exporting regions of Brazil nuts in Peru are Madre de Dios, Lima, and Arequipa.

*photos and graphics courtesy of ADEX

