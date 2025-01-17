A promising start of Spanish avocado season

After several challenging seasons marked by adverse climate conditions and reduced production areas in one of Europe’s main avocado-growing regions, Axarquía in Málaga and Granada’s Tropical Coast, the Spanish Tropical Association (AET) is forecasting a production increase of over 15-20% compared to the 2023/24 season.

The 2024/25 Spanish avocado campaign began in December, with AET projecting a harvest of more than 70,000 tons. The association also points to significant improvements in leading production areas. However, these regions continue to face one of their most difficult periods in recent decades due to harsh climatic conditions, water shortages, and rising production costs, including tree maintenance.

The growth is primarily attributed to a large quantity of fruit expected from newly cultivated areas in Cádiz and Huelva, along with a promising harvest from producers in Valencia and the Canary Islands.

AET anticipates increased local Spanish consumer demand, aligning with rising interest in traditional European markets such as France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria. "We hope that the larger supply does not lead to excessive price reductions at origin," the association said.

“This year, we can speak of a modest improvement and, above all, a slightly more optimistic outlook thanks to the rain brought by spring and the beginning of autumn, along with a slight increase in water reserves,” said Álvaro Palacios, president of AET.

However, Palacios cautioned, “The water situation, which is crucial for agriculture’s survival in these areas, is still poor, and we cannot stop asking for authorities to implement the promised water infrastructure—desalination plants, connections to wastewater treatment plants, the construction of complexes for better use of rainwater, and the interconnection of basins—among other measures.”

Spanish avocado production, led by the Hass variety and bolstered by growing organic farming practices, has expanded significantly due to new cultivation areas in western Andalusia, particularly in Cádiz and Huelva, where the 2024/25 harvest outlook is strong.

The Valencian Community is also consolidating its position as a major avocado-producing hub in the Iberian Peninsula. Meanwhile, the Canary Islands have maintained similar production figures to previous years but, like eastern Andalusia, are grappling with the effects of extreme weather events.

Prices at Origin

Prices at origin will be a key challenge this year, AET reported. Prices will be influenced by the larger supply of available fruit and increased imports from other regions, particularly North Africa, with Morocco forecasting a high harvest.

Palacios encouraged local consumers, "who ultimately have the power to decide what they consume," to choose 100% Spanish avocados. “This is not just about price and supporting local producers, who are entrepreneurs taking risks and working passionately to produce quality products. It is also a decision in line with good agricultural practices, reducing the carbon footprint—because it is a local product—and reinforcing the circular economy that drives growth in rural areas dependent on agriculture.”

Unification

Palacios also called for uniting Spanish avocado producers under a single brand, Aguacate de España. “Only by uniting producers from all regions and establishing consistent marketing guidelines will we be able to face the challenge posed by avocados from other regions. Unity is strength.”

The organic avocado sector continues to grow. In recent years, the number of farms adopting “bio” and regenerative practices has increased, aligning with consumer trends. Spain’s avocado cultivation area is now nearing 20,000 hectares, with approximately 14,000 in Andalusia, 3,000 in the Valencian Community, and 2,500 in the Canary Islands.