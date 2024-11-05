Agronometrics: Peruvian blueberry season drives U.S. prices down as volumes soar

November 05 , 2024
Agronometrics in Charts More News Top Stories
Agronometrics: Peruvian blueberry season drives U.S. prices down as volumes soar

As the Peruvian blueberry season peaks, the volume surge is driving significant price drops in the U.S. market.

The 2024 season has been impacted by production delays from the lingering effects of the 2023 El Niño phenomenon and has led to a substantial supply that is now flooding the U.S. market.

According to Luis Miguel Vegas, general manager of ProArándanos, the industry adapted to climatic challenges with later pruning, pushing the supply peak later in the year than usual. Blueberry volumes from Peru showed a marked increase over the past few weeks, peaking at nearly 5 million kilograms by week 43.

Varieties like Sekoya Pop and Eureka are key in boosting Peru’s production capacity, enhancing both the volume and quality of blueberries reaching international markets. The United States remains Peru's largest buyer, accounting for around 50% of all exports.

However, this volume growth has had a dramatic impact on prices. U.S. blueberry prices are currently in a steep decline. ProArándanos remains optimistic about the future, focusing on strategic market diversification to mitigate the effects of concentrated supply periods.

Peru’s growers are positioning themselves to prevent market saturation and stabilize prices with an aim to expand exports beyond the U.S., Europe, and China. Introducing new blueberry varieties is part of this strategy, helping to boost year-round consumption and creating opportunities for consistent supply across multiple international markets.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.
(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.
(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

You might also be interested in


New Zealand government secures blueberry market access in Korea
Argentina's peak blueberry production week begins
BLOOM FRESH expands breeding portfolio to blueberries
The Top Seven
Agronometrics in Charts: Key trends and strategic insights from the 2024 IBO report
Peruvian Blueberry Association Proarándanos adjusts blueberry exports estimate
IBO report shows continuous growth of blueberry industry in 2024
Camposol anticipates early volumes for the 2024-25 blueberry season

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands