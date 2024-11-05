As the Peruvian blueberry season peaks, the volume surge is driving significant price drops in the U.S. market.

The 2024 season has been impacted by production delays from the lingering effects of the 2023 El Niño phenomenon and has led to a substantial supply that is now flooding the U.S. market.

According to Luis Miguel Vegas, general manager of ProArándanos, the industry adapted to climatic challenges with later pruning, pushing the supply peak later in the year than usual. Blueberry volumes from Peru showed a marked increase over the past few weeks, peaking at nearly 5 million kilograms by week 43.

Varieties like Sekoya Pop and Eureka are key in boosting Peru’s production capacity, enhancing both the volume and quality of blueberries reaching international markets. The United States remains Peru's largest buyer, accounting for around 50% of all exports.

However, this volume growth has had a dramatic impact on prices. U.S. blueberry prices are currently in a steep decline. ProArándanos remains optimistic about the future, focusing on strategic market diversification to mitigate the effects of concentrated supply periods.

Peru’s growers are positioning themselves to prevent market saturation and stabilize prices with an aim to expand exports beyond the U.S., Europe, and China. Introducing new blueberry varieties is part of this strategy, helping to boost year-round consumption and creating opportunities for consistent supply across multiple international markets.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

