Chile advances in agreements to export more fruit to Vietnam

The meeting included the Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam, Sergio Narea; Le Son Ha, director of the Plant Quarantine Division of the PPD; Marco Muñoz, head of SAG’s Agricultural, Forestry, and Seed Protection Division; Chilean Agricultural Attaché in Vietnam, Rosaura Campusano; and the manager of Frutas de Chile, Miguel Canala-Echeverría.

According to SAG, discussions centered on expanding access for fresh Chilean kiwifruit, implementing cold treatment for air-shipped cherries, opening the market for fresh blueberries, and advancing electronic certification.

SAG Director José Guajardo noted, “Last year, together with the Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, we made a technical tour of Asia, initiating negotiations for air export of cherries and opening the Vietnamese market for Chilean kiwifruit. We are pleased to see the first results of these conversations today.”

The PPD committed to sending inspectors to Chile in March 2025 to visit kiwifruit orchards and packing houses as part of the access process for the Vietnamese market. Additionally, a visit was scheduled for December next year to advance export protocols for cherries and blueberries.

With a population of 101 million, Vietnam represents a growing market. By 2025, Chile expects to expand its agricultural exports to this region.

Chile already exports cherries, apples, pears, and table grapes to Vietnam via sea transport.