New apple from Washington picks a global licensing partner

New Varieties Network LLC (INN) of Ephrata is the new exclusive global licensing partner for the new WA 64 apple developed by Washington State University, the offspring of Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink.

The university reported that the company will manage sales of the licensed WA 64 trees and budwood to growers for planting or grafting in orchards, as well as license the new apple's forthcoming trademark to fruit packers and marketers.

INN is a network of more than a dozen companies in the U.S., Chile, France, Italy, China, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa that offers tree fruit propagation, commercialization, and distribution globally.

INN-developed varieties and brands include Aztec Fuji, Modi, Kissabel, Royal Red Honeycrisp, and Galaval.

The company also helped introduce the Rosy Glow and Lady in Red cultivars into the trademarked Pink Lady brand.

In an interview, Kate Evans, professor and WSU apple breeder told FreshFruitPortal.com that the cross to create WA 64 happened in 1998. The fruit was then chosen for development for the fresh market thanks to its “outstanding eating and storage qualities.” The apple is said to maintain its texture after months in cold storage and doesn’t bruise or puncture as easily as other varieties.

Its name has yet to be announced, but out of all the thousands of apples available, what made this variety special - besides its high eating quality, its pink hues, and its flavor - is also its ability to maintain its quality after long periods of storage.

*Photo courtesy of Washington State University