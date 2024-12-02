Mountain Blue Orchards wins historic lawsuit in China over illegal propagation of blueberries

In recent weeks and months, several companies have won lawsuits concerning the improper use of their trademarks and/or a variety of licenses worldwide.

Now Mountain Blue Orchards (MBO), a company that reported a historic legal victory in the Kunming Intermediate People's Court in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, has joined the list.

Mountain Blue Orchards is Australia's one-stop blueberry supplier, offering premium genetics along with nursery, growing, and marketing services both domestically and internationally.

Through its LinkedIn account, MBO noted that the ruling “marks the first successful case in China for the protection of blueberry plant breeders' rights.”

The court ruled in MBO's favor in litigation against an unlicensed nursery for the illegal propagation, propagation, and sale of 'Ridley 1602' - Eureka Sunrise (L25), the company detailed.

“This decision sets a powerful precedent, sending a clear message that abuse of protected plant varieties must stop,” it said.

“MBO remains steadfast in protecting innovation in the blueberry industry, ensuring that breeders' rights are respected. We extend our gratitude to all involved in achieving this important result.”

“We pledge to continue our efforts to defend against illegal propagation and maintain the integrity of the industry,” the company said.

