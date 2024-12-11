Peruvian mangoes continue to conquer international markets

Francisco Seva Rivadulla, international food journalist.

The Peruvian mango industry has been evolving in its international expansion and is gradually conquering important markets such as the United States and Europe.

In recent times, the commercial leadership and the enormous internationalization of Peruvian mangoes have been ratified, and they continue to advance and position themselves better, commercially speaking, in different foreign markets.

The reasons for this commercial growth are due to how producers and exporters have done an extraordinary job so that their mangoes have a high quality, an optimum level of food safety, and a great international dimension.

Although the two main markets for Peruvian mangoes are the United States and Europe, strategic progress is also being made in other markets, such as Japan and the Middle East.

Peruvian mangoes have evolved very favorably in “brand positioning”, although one of the main challenges is still the creation of a quality brand for Peruvian mangoes. But, in addition to that, promotion and marketing are fundamental to continue succeeding in the commercial sphere.

In the coming years, Peruvian mangos will continue to strengthen their distribution channels, which are very solid in Europe and will continue to captivate both European and North American consumers, not only because of their quality but also because European distribution chains are increasingly interested in offering consumers mangos of Peruvian origin.

In addition, the work being done by APEM (Peruvian Association of Mango Producers and Exporters), supporting and training both producers and exporters, is contributing to the international success of this superfood.

The Peruvian mango sector knows that in order to succeed in international markets it is very important to offer a strong brand image because unity is strength.