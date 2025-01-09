What does the mango industry project for 2025?

Written by Francisco Seva Rivadulla, International Agri-Food Journalist.

The mango industry faces a new year, 2025, full of challenges at the producer and marketing levels. One significant challenge is the lack of water in several mango-producing countries, which must be addressed. At the same time, the mango sector has to continue learning to coexist with climate change, a common issue today.

In the same context, organic production is becoming increasingly important in this industry. It will continue to increase, and organic mangoes will continue to be marketed in various international markets. Also, trends indicate that fresh-cut mangoes will continue to be highly valued.

Diversified International Dimension

On the other hand, in terms of marketing, it is essential to emphasize that another of the new year's actions will continue to be the commercial diversification of mangoes. In this sense, the United States will remain the primary market. Still, the packers are already working on developing other complementary markets, such as Europe or Japan.

Another primary objective, in this case for the Mexican mango sector, is to open China, a market with excellent consumption potential. Mango packers also target other commercial scenarios, such as Canada, South Korea, and the Middle East.

One key to mangoes' current success will undoubtedly be commercial diversification, as well as continuing to work and obtaining great success through the good work done by the National Mango Board.

Training, Communication, Promotion and Marketing

In addition, the mango sector will continue working on other chapters fundamental to this industry, such as training, communication, promotion, and marketing. Undoubtedly, the National Mango Board has become a benchmark in promoting mangoes in the U.S., so its knowledge and experience are essential for the success of mangoes in a large market such as the U.S. market.

On the other hand, the players in this industry will undoubtedly have to continue to progress in commercial distribution, especially by forging strategic alliances with large distribution chains in the European market. They will also need to have a more significant presence in the Asian market, especially in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.