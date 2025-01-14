Clarifresh announces rebranding and launch of SMB platform

Clarifruit has announced its official rebranding to Clarifresh. The firm seeks to revolutionize quality management across all fresh food categories. The company also unveiled a self-onboarding platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

Since its founding, Clarifruit has been dedicated to quality control in the fresh produce sector. It utilizes advanced AI and computer vision to automate and standardize inspections of fruits and vegetables. As part of its commitment to meeting growing customer needs, Clarifresh is broadening its focus to redefine quality management for the entire fresh food industry, as reflected in its new name.

"Clarifresh embodies our dedication to innovation and expanded focus on providing solutions for all fresh categories. This change enables us to deliver even greater value to our partners across the supply chain, including large wholesalers, grocery retailers, and the entire industry," said CEO and Co-Founder Elad Mardix.

The enhanced Clarifresh platform will elevate quality control by centralizing and automating fresh produce, meat, fish, dairy, and more processes. Traditionally, businesses have relied on disparate, category-specific quality control systems that are time-consuming and inconsistent.

The Clarifresh platform addresses this challenge using AI and computer vision to unify quality management processes for all fresh food categories.

Key features of the platform include:

Centralized quality control: Retailers and suppliers can streamline operations with a single, intelligent platform to manage quality specifications across all fresh food categories.

Automated precision: AI-driven insights eliminate subjective judgments, promoting consistency and scalability throughout the supply chain.

Real-time intelligence: Businesses can access actionable insights to minimize waste, optimize operations, and enhance profitability.

"The food industry has functioned in silos for too long, with fragmented systems unable to meet modern demands. Clarifresh's expanded platform provides a unified solution that transforms quality control from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage," Mardix added.

In addition to its enterprise-grade platform, Clarifresh is launching a tailored solution for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). This innovative offering allows smaller players, such as local growers, distributors, and mid-sized retailers, to leverage the same AI-powered automation and insights as larger industry players.

The firm said in a release that the SMB platform ensures that quality control is accessible, scalable, and impactful at every supply chain level, whether serving a family-owned farm or a regional supermarket chain.

Clarifresh will unveil its new website to showcase its enhanced capabilities and commitment to innovation. Visit us at Fruit Logistica 2025, Stand C-35 in Hall 3.1, from February 5 to 7, 2025.