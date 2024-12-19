Asia Fruit Logistica announces 2025 China Meet Up and other events

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA has announced the dates for its CHINA MEET UP, the new CHINA STUDY TOUR, and the AFL Fresh Produce Golf Cup 2025, two dynamic events in September 2025.

The events in China offer unique opportunities to connect with industry leaders, expand business networks, and support a charitable cause.

The second edition of the CHINA MEET UP will be held at the Nan Fung ICEC in Guangzhou from September 8 to 9, 2025.

New CHINA Study Tour and AFL Fresh Produce Golf Cup 2025

Asia Fruit Logistica unveils two major highlights ahead of CHINA MEET UP: the CHINA STUDY TOUR and the AFL Fresh Produce Golf Cup 2025 – both designed to offer an unparalleled opportunity to connect, explore, and grow in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

The all-inclusive CHINA STUDY TOUR, held from 6 to 7 September 2025, will provide an immersive experience focusing on market exploration, business strategies, and local culture.

Accompanying the CHINA STUDY TOUR is ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s new AFL Fresh Produce Golf Cup 2025. Set to take place on 6-7 September, the event will bring together professionals from across the globe to compete for local charitable causes.

Registration now open

Registration is now open for the CHINA MEET UP and related events, including the CHINA STUDY TOUR and AFL Fresh Produce Golf Cup 2025. Exhibitors of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2025 can enjoy a 15 % discount, and tailored country packages are available for participants from various regions. Space is limited.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and AsiaFruit China offer a range of sponsorship opportunities for the events, including content sponsorship for the CHINA MEET UP Conference Stage.

For more details and to register, visit here.