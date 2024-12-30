Peru begins exporting table grapes to the U.S. on vessels with refrigerated warehouses

December 30 , 2024

Committed to the sustainable growth of the agro-export sector, for the first time in South America, the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation of Peru (MIDAGRI), through SENASA, began phytosanitary certifications for the export of fresh fruit in refrigerated warehouses of ships (under cold treatment), in the port of Paracas, Ica region.

Ángel Manero, head of MIDAGRI, emphasized that “as a government, we are committed to implementing innovative systems that boost export growth and consolidate our position as leaders in cargo methodologies. SENASA's technical support is key to this progress.”

The first ship, loaded with 4,000 pallets of table grapes -equivalent to almost 200 containers- left the port of Paracas bound for ports along the U.S. coast.

Cold Stream's shipment includes table grapes from Ica, Arequipa, and Piura. It is starting a logistics system that optimizes the transport of perishable products.

The ship's four holds are filled with quality fruit that will undergo cold treatment in transit. Other shipments of similar quantities are scheduled for January 3 and 8.

MIDAGRI stressed that cold treatment in ship holds is a novelty in the Peruvian industry. This has been possible thanks to the high specialization of SENASA technical staff by experts from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA-APHIS), who have worked with fresh fruit exporters.

After several years of planning and preparation, 26 SENASA inspectors will undergo the cold treatment process. This operation represents an advance in transportation and logistics efficiency and a response to the high demand for Peruvian products in the international market.

The refrigerated warehouse export system is also an effective solution for the industry in the face of container shortages, a challenge that has affected the transportation of agricultural products globally.

In addition to the United States, traditional destinations for Peruvian table grapes include the European Union, China, Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia. A total of 65 countries import Peruvian fruit.

Table grapes are one of Peru's most important fruit exports, and this technological advance reinforces the country's commitment to quality and international competitiveness.

Through this first export in refrigerated ship warehouses, the country demonstrates its ability to innovate and adapt to global challenges, consolidating its position as a leader in fresh fruit exports.

*Photos MIDAGRI