Trump threatens to regain control of the Panama Canal, claiming "exorbitant rates"

President-elect Donald Trump's second term will start on January 20, and he has taken to social media to share his priorities as president.

During the last week of December, Trump targeted the Panama Canal, claiming rates charged to the US government, navy, and businesses for using the passage are too high.

“The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous,” he wrote. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our country will immediately stop.”

Canal authorities set fees paid by ships to use the canal, and for the last 25 years, the canal has been the property of the government of Panama after the U.S. operated it in the 20th century.

The canal authorities announced that starting in 2025, they would increase charges and introduce additional shipping fees.

Panama's president, José Raúl Mulino, claimed prices are not inflated, and U.S. vessels are not charged extra for transiting through the canal.

China

Additionally, Trump has accused Panama of allowing Chinese soldiers to control the vital sea route.

However, Panamanian authorities say these claims are false. They indicate that the only Chinese presence around the canal would be in two ports at its ends. However, the fear is that, through these Hong Kong-based companies, China may have access to the economic data of all ships using the canal.

The New York Times reported that Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Tuesday that China “will respect as always Panama's sovereignty” over the Panama Canal.

China is the second largest user of the Panama Canal after the United States. In 2017, Panama cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognized it as part of China, a significant victory for Beijing.