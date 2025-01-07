Tasmanian cherry season launches just in time for Lunar New Year in Taiwan

Importers and buyers of Tasmanian cherries will attend the official season launch in Taipei, Taiwan, on January 8 to mark the Lunar New Year celebrations countdown.

During this period, Taiwanese people celebrate with family and friends and give gifts for good fortune. Large red cherries are a favored gift because they symbolize happiness and prosperity and are considered an auspicious gesture that strengthens family ties.

The launch event will bring together key representatives from the Tasmanian cherry industry, Fruit Growers Tasmania, Cherry Growers Australia, and Austrade. These organizations are working together to expand the presence of Australian fruit in the Taiwanese market.

Peter Cornish, CEO of Fruit Growers Tasmania and Chair of Cherry Growers Australia, will deliver a presentation at the event.

Cornish said, “I am delighted to be part of this important event. This is the first time Tasmania has been featured at a national cherry season promotional event for importers and buyers. Tasmania grows the best cherries in the world, and Taiwan is a really important market for us, with 22% of the State’s cherry exports destined for Taiwan customers.

“Due to Tasmania’s relative pest-free area status, growers are not required to treat the fruit before it is exported. This means the cherries arrive ripe, fresh, and ready to eat within 48- 72 hours of picking. There are not many regions that can say that!

“Plus, we grow exceptional cherries in Tasmania – our cool maritime climate and long growing seasons mean our fruit acquires an unrivaled depth of flavor.”

The event will also feature an address by Tasmania's Premier, Jeremy Rockliff, and a discussion between local importers and Tasmanian cherry growers about the market's future growth. In addition, official guests will be treated to taste the first Tasmanian cherries of the season.

“Our growers appreciate the ongoing support they receive from their importers and the retailers in Taiwan, and this event is partly to thank them for all their efforts,” said Peter.

“A massive thanks also to our growers, who remain committed to advancing Tasmania’s cherry exports and enhancing the prominence of Australian fruit in global markets.”

As part of the event, the Tasmanian Grown cherry video will be screened, showcasing the high quality of Tasmanian cherries, focusing on their large size, distinctive flavor, and vibrant color, the attributes Tasmanian cherries are known for worldwide.

The Taiwan cherry season launch is made possible thanks to the ongoing efforts of Austrade, Cherry Growers Australia, Fruit Growers Tasmania, and Hort Innovation.

