Yentzen Group welcomes Tim Hickey as VP of North American Sales

Yentzen Group, the leading provider of information, consulting services, and events for the global fresh fruit and vegetable industry, has announced Tim Hickey as its new Vice President of North American Sales.

Hickey comes from Blue Book Services, where he helped businesses connect and grow through innovative advertising and marketing strategies since 2015.

Before joining Blue Book, Hickey spent seven years selling restaurant equipment and supplies (mostly with Edward Don & Company), where he gained a deep understanding of the food service industry and its critical role in connecting fresh produce to consumers.

"These roles gave me a unique perspective on the entire supply chain, from farm to fork, and instilled in me a profound respect for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved," Hickey says.

He added that the produce industry is truly about two things: produce and people.

"The produce itself represents the hard work, dedication, and care that goes into feeding the world. But the people—growers, shippers, marketers, retailers, and everyone in between—make this industry so special," Hickey stated.

"This community has become like a second family to me, and I’m honored to continue serving it as the new Vice President of North American Sales for Yentzen Group," he added.

Hickey’s journey, rooted in the food service and produce industries, uniquely positions him to understand the challenges and opportunities facing industry professionals. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep personal passion for fostering connections that drive growth and innovation.

Hickey will continue to build on Yentzen Group’s legacy of excellence through trusted platforms like FreshFruitPortal.com, PortalFruticola.com, Vision Magazine North America, and Vision Magazine Latinoamerica. These platforms are essential for connecting industry leaders and providing valuable insights.

With the fastest breaking news online through FreshFruitPortal.com and PortalFruticola.com and the most engaging produce and business content in print through Vision Magazine North America and Vision Magazine Latinoamerica, Yentzen Group provides unparalleled tools to serve and elevate the industry.

"I look forward to working closely with partners across North America to help them tell their stories, share their expertise, and grow their businesses," Hickey said. "What excites me the most is the opportunity to explore untapped markets, strengthen existing relationships, and create new ones."

He also expressed gratitude for his time at Blue Book Services, indicating that it will always hold a special place in his heart. He honed his skills, grew professionally, and built relationships that he will treasure forever there.

"Through my travels with Blue Book, I met my amazing wife, and together, we’ve grown our beautiful family with our 4-year-old son, 3-year-old daughter, and 2-year-old daughter," he said.