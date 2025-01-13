The labor department of Spain's Freshuelva, the Association of Producers and Exporters of Strawberry of Huelva, arrived in Colombia and Honduras to conduct a new selection process for 380 workers who will join the red fruit harvesting campaign in the province.

The initiative was developed under the GECCO order and approved by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration. Its goal is to ensure the campaign's labor coverage.

Freshuelva selects workers in Colombia for the second consecutive year after successfully incorporating 500 workers during the last campaign.

They have also incorporated labor from Ecuador and Honduras, continuing the collaboration with both countries, which have already provided labor in previous campaigns since 2022. Repeat workers from these countries will arrive in Huelva starting in February on weekly flights.

International workers for the harvest of red fruits

The president of Freshuelva, Francisco José Gómez, said that “the collaboration and coordination between the Spanish administrations and the three countries are fundamental to ensure the success of this process” and stressed that “these workers are essential to meet the needs of our campaign and allow Huelva to remain a world leader in the production of red fruits.”

This selection in Latin America complements the one carried out in December 2024 in Morocco, which selected 1,300 workers who will begin to join in March this year.

The new staff will join the repeat workers from previous campaigns, whose arrival in Huelva is scheduled for the end of January and the first weeks of February.