Mexican avocado is ready for the Super Bowl with strong prices

Super Bowl LIX will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. The sporting event is synonymous with gatherings among friends and family and is also crucial in promoting and marketing Mexican avocados in the U.S. market.

Freshfruitportal.com spoke with the president of the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers of Jalisco (APEAJAL), Eleazar Oceguera, who indicated that in 2024, they exported around 15,000 tons for the Super Bowl.

“This year, we project to exceed the volume; we expect to send 17,000 tons,” he said.

Oceguera mentioned that they aim to send medium to large calibers “because currently, we have an excess of small fruit in the U.S. market, so we are sending little fruit of these calibers.”

In this sense, he pointed out that the industry worldwide has a problem with fruit growth, “and there is a lot of small fruit, and the market is a bit saturated.”

Given the proximity of the Super Bowl, he noted that consumption increases for these events, “so the market is beginning to clean up from small to medium calibers.”

Quality of Mexican avocados

According to Oceguera, the market demands dry matter “because, with that, we have avocado quality and shelf life since it is a fruit with oil and flavor.”

He explained that Apeajal producers harvest with 24% dry matter, “so we present an avocado that ripens perfectly, which has good flavor and good shelf life, so we are working on that, not to lower our quality.”

Regarding the price of avocados in previous campaigns, Oceguera indicated that they currently have good prices.

“Producers are happy because they have good prices compared to other years. I think it is the best price we have so far,” he stressed.

He added, “They pay us 50 Mexican pesos per kilo, equivalent to $2.5 per kilo. In other seasons, we received between 30 and 35 pesos.”

He specified, “We always go around 30 to 40 Mexican pesos, and this season, it has gone up to 50.”

The president of Apeajal commented that prices are increasing and that “whoever has avocado here in Mexico, which are the highest areas, has a very good price, and it will go up between 3 to 3.5 dollars.”

Recommendations for the industry

He concluded that the Mexican industry must maintain the quality and safety chain from the orchard to the consumer “so that we have a reliable product that people like and continue to have good sales.”