Sanifruit participates in a new edition of Fruit Logistica Berlin

Press release

The Valencian company is an innovator in the formulation of residue-free post-harvest solutions. This year, it will present its latest innovations at Fruit Logistica 2025.

True to its principles, Sanifruit continues to innovate to improve its customers' profitability. Its organic post-harvest treatments extend the shelf-life of fruits and vegetables by significantly reducing food waste, resulting in fewer complaints from packing companies' final customers. At the same time, they contribute to the fight against food waste, which is in line with European legislation and SDG 12, which aims to ensure sustainable consumption and production.

This new edition of Fruit Logistica is an opportunity for Sanifruit to present its innovative post-harvest solutions for citrus, stone fruit, avocado, tomato, pepper, and, as a significant recent innovation, blueberries: SaniBlues is the only natural and effective treatment for blueberries on the market.

Sanifruit values its participation in this edition of Fruit Logística, where it can meet customers from five continents and build relationships to achieve a more sustainable present and future for fruit and vegetables.

Commitment to fruit and vegetable exporting companies

Once again, packers would have the opportunity to join in an innovative project to increase their business opportunities and profitability by extending the post-harvest life of their fruit and vegetables throughout their transport and commercial life.

Their commitment is to continue their innovative research, as they have been doing for 37 years, with their own professional team and biotechnology laboratory, to develop innovative formulations based on natural plant extracts and continue contributing to a more respectful sector of people and the environment.

Visit them in Hall 11.2, Stand B-14, where they are co-exhibitors with the Generalitat Valenciana.