A newly published study expands on previous research that demonstrated the long-term consumption of mixed nuts can significantly lower total and LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels. This latest research aimed to provide a deeper understanding of the connection between nut intake and the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) related to lipoproteins.

The findings revealed that regular consumption of mixed nuts markedly enhances blood lipid profiles, leading to changes in specific lipoprotein subclasses that are associated with improved heart health. These insights shed light on the positive impact nuts can have on blood lipid levels.

The study was designed as a randomized, controlled crossover trial that examined the effects of daily mixed nut consumption on lipoprotein particle levels in older adults classified as overweight or obese.

A total of 28 participants completed two 16-week periods. The first 8 weeks were used as a control phase with no nut consumption, and the next 8 weeks as an intervention phase. An 8-week washout period separated the two phases.

During the intervention phase, participants consumed 60 grams of mixed nuts daily, including 15 grams each of walnuts, pistachios, cashews, and hazelnuts.

"Our results suggest that incorporating mixed nuts into the diet may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in older adults," noted Dr. Peter Joris and Dr. Kevin Nijssen from Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Researchers assessed the impact of nut consumption on lipoprotein particle numbers, sizes, and lipid content across various subclasses using an advanced NMR metabolomics platform.