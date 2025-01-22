Dominican drug control agents seize 392 sheets of cocaine in banana containers

January 22 , 2025
Agents from the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) in the Dominican Republic seized 392 sheets of cocaine in banana containers on their way to Rotterdam.

The substances were found during a joint inspection of the Caucedo Multimodal Port in the Dominican Republic's main province, Santo Domingo. The Military Security at the Caucedo Multimodal Port, Customs inspectors, and the DNCD detected the illicit drugs through an X-ray machine whilst inspecting dozens of containers for export.

The cocaine was found in hidden compartments inside 98 cardboard boxes in the banana containers. Currently, the Public Ministry and the DNCD are conducting investigations to arrest anyone involved.

The 392 sheets were sent under a chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) to determine the type and exact weight of the substance.

