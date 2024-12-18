Tasmanian cherry season begins

Fruit Growers Tasmania announced that fresh Tasmanian cherries are now available in all supermarkets across the Australian state.

While the state's cherry season peak is in January, Tasmanian growers have been investing in newer varieties, many of which are grown to supply local pre-Christmas demand.

Tasmania has become a leading producer of cherries in Australia, supplying more than half of the nation's cherry exports, valued at $48 million annually. Tasmanian cherries are in high demand globally, with over 20 international export markets, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, China, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. Thanks to direct air freight services, these cherries arrive fresh in international markets within 48–72 hours of being picked, ensuring the fruit’s exceptional quality remains intact.

Tony Coad, Manager of Marketing and Sales at Reid Fruits, said the crop has been excellent this year. They anticipate a 15% increase in volume this season compared to last year.

“We are expecting good size, color, and sweetness as the different varieties ripen and are ready to harvest throughout the season. With summer underway, it's another great season for Tasmanian cherries,” Coad said.

Fruit Growers Tasmania CEO Peter Cornish said that locals and visitors look forward to enjoying Tasmanian cherries every summer. “Tasmania’s cool maritime climate allows our fruit to mature fully, enhancing the size, sweetness, and intense natural flavor Tasmanian cherries are famous for," he added.