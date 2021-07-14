Hass avocado sales break records during Q1 holidays

Sales of Hass avocados kicked off the new year with four-year record highs through first quarter key holidays, including the Big Game, Valentine’s Day, and St. Patrick’s Day.

The Hass Avocado Board’s (HAB) recently published retail recap indicated increased sales volume during the key holidays that drove a combined 150 million units and $144 million in retail sales.

HAB said that as the only independent avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, it produces quarterly reports about national holiday retail sales performance.

The holiday reports provide insightful sales information for retailers, category managers, and industry leaders as they plan holiday promotions and look for opportunities to grow avocado sales in the upcoming year.

The information below provides a snapshot of the volume and sales data for each holiday.

Key highlights from the report include:

The Big Game

The Big Game ranks among the biggest avocado weeks of the year. This year Hass avocado volume increased 5% to 57.6 million units, and dollar sales increased 1% to $51.2 million vs. the prior year.

On average, avocado retailers saw Big Game week sales of $1,335 and 1,502 units per store.

The West region sold the highest avocado units per store. Similarly, California, South Central, and the Southeast regions sold above the national average in volume per store.

There was a wide range of selling prices across the regions, from $0.67 per unit in the South Central region to $1.09 per unit in the Northeast region.

Valentine’s Day

Nationally, Valentine’s Day dollar sales grew 9%, and volume grew 24% in 2021 vs. 2020.

All regions saw double-digit volume growth, led by the Northeast at 52%.

Additionally, retailers averaged 1,230 units per store. The West, South Central, California, and the Southeast regions were above the national average in units per store.

Dollar sales also increased by $3.7 million nationally. Seven out of eight regions posted dollar increases.

St. Patrick’s Day